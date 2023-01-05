Jan 05, 2023, 16:15 ET
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:
|
What:
|
BorgWarner 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call
|
When:
|
February 9, 2023 @ 9:30am Eastern Time
|
Where:
|
How:
|
Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)
For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.
