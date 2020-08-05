BorgWarner Enables High Performance, Eco-friendly Driving with Latest Integrated Drive Module for Ford Mustang Mach-E

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner announced today it is building a power-packed Integrated Drive Module (iDM) for Ford's new all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV. The iDM comes complete with a BorgWarner thermal-management system and gearbox integrated with a motor and power electronics from other suppliers, and showcases the company's system integration expertise.

The iDM comes complete with a BorgWarner gearbox integrated with a motor and power electronics from other suppliers, and showcases the company's extensive knowledge of system integration.

"Our knowledge of system integration, paired with our gearing proficiency, allows us to design iDMs that are easy to assemble and operate as quietly as possible, which is even more important in electrified vehicles," said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. "Like the Mustang Mach-E, our iDMs are made to excite drivers craving an eco-friendly, thrilling ride, and we're excited to once again partner with Ford, this time to deliver a high-quality, clean and efficient propulsion solution to the high-performance electrification market."

BorgWarner was able to capitalize on its experience with scalable and modular approaches to iDMs to deliver this customized drive module that met Ford's stringent requirements. Different than other BorgWarner eGearDrive® units, the gearing incorporated within the iDM does not utilize parallel axis gearing, instead featuring a concentric design with outputs on the same axis as the electric motor, resulting in a more compact package. The company's high-performing gearbox enables an efficient, smooth ride capable of handling 4,278 Nm of axle torque and input speeds up to 13,800 rpm. Additionally, BorgWarner designed and packaged an integrated park module, along with an efficient cooling and lubrication solution to provide optimal thermal-management to the whole iDM system, all within one compact assembly. Beyond its versatile architecture, the company's iDM delivers a high level of integration, impressive system efficiency and optimal noise, vibration and harshness characteristics.

The iDM is being supplied to power the Mustang Mach-E's rear-wheel drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. On the all-wheel-drive GT version, BorgWarner is supplying the secondary drive unit to power the front wheels as well. Start of production is slated to begin this year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles.

