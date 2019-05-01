BorgWarner Named One of Forbes' America's Best Employers 2019

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers 2019, for excellence in workplace culture and employee satisfaction. Forbes partnered with Statista to conduct this year's independent and anonymous survey, which sampled a diverse group of more than 50,000 employees from various U.S. companies – 20,000 more than last year – working for a wide array of companies that employ at least 1,000 people in the U.S. The survey results identified BorgWarner, a global leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, as a best employer based primarily on employees' willingness to recommend their own employer.

Through a series of 35 questions, participants were asked to give their opinions on topics pertaining to working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image. Participants surveyed represented different sociodemographic groups that spanned ethnicities, age, level of employment and type of contract.

"At BorgWarner, we have a passion for excellence and strive to create a workplace that encourages entrepreneurial spirit, disciplined focus and innovative leadership," said Frederic Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner Inc. "We are proud that our employees have affirmed our efforts and earned us the recognition of America's Best Employers 2019 by Forbes."

With a strong focus on attracting and retaining talent, BorgWarner offers employees a work environment that fosters growth through global opportunities, professional certifications, leadership coaching and advancement. Likewise, the company offers comprehensive benefits packages, employee flexibility and enticing workplace amenities.



