BorgWarner Provides Three New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Companies with Efficient, Lightweight Electric Drive Modules (eDMs)

SHANGHAI, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner has started supplying its high-performance, lightweight, and compact electric drive module (eDM) to power three Chinese new energy vehicles (NEVs): the JMC-Ford Territory, the AIWAYS SUV U5 and the Leading Ideal One's smart electric large SUV without mileage anxiety. With a compact, lightweight, easy-to-install design, BorgWarner's eDM delivers the power desired for a pleasant driving experience. The flexible design of the eDM makes it the perfect solution for front- or rear-axle installation and enables a high level of system integration, performance, durability and maximum operational efficiency.

BorgWarner Provides Three NEV Companies with Efficient, Lightweight eDM

"We are honored to support these three customers, with whom we have valued relationships, by delivering our eDM to power their vehicles," said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager of PowerDrive Systems, BorgWarner. "We are proud that our eDM is being recognized by customers for its extraordinary performance. We will continue to invest in research and development of our electric drive products, to further our mission of helping develop a clean, energy-efficient world."

A key benefit of the eDM is that it provides strong main drive power for both hybrid and electric vehicles. The high-precision gear process enables it to reduce system losses, improve NVH and increase power density. Its compact package with a lightweight aluminum housing and simplified parts, makes it easier to integrate into vehicles. Designed for a balance among power, torque, packaging and efficiency, the eDM delivers efficiency of more than 95 percent, excellent continuous power and extended mileage/range while providing a smooth, quiet driving experience.

In terms of placement, BorgWarner's eDM is suited for both front and rear axles of NEVs. Of the three models mentioned above, the eDM is integrated into the front axle of two of the vehicles. The JMC-Ford Territory EV, an all-electric SUV, delivers outstanding performance and range, with motor torque of up to 280 Nm and peak power of 120kW. In the Territory EV, the eDM is integrated in the front axle, along with its Co-Pilot360 advanced driving assistance system for peace of mind while driving. AIWAYS integrates the BorgWarner eDM into the front axle of its SUV U5 as a key component allowing for worry-free travel. The eDM delivers motor torque of up to 315Nm, and peak power of 120kW in the SUV U5. The Leading Ideal One, the extended range electric large SUV, showcases the flexibility of the eDM system by integrating it with the rear axle. In this range extended electric vehicle, the eDM produces up to 290Nm of torque and peak power of 140 kW.

Production has already kicked off for these projects at BorgWarner's Beijing and Wuhan, China facilities.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "initiative," "intends," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "would," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: our dependence on automotive and truck production, both of which are highly cyclical; our reliance on major OEM customers; commodities availability and pricing; supply disruptions; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; availability of credit; our dependence on key management; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims; and future changes in laws and regulations, including by way of example, tariffs, in the countries in which we operate, as well as other risks noted in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Risk Factors identified in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K/A. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revision to any of the forward-looking statements.

