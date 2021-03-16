BorgWarner to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 23, 2021

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) will host an Investor Day for members of the investment community. The event will be broadcast from the company's World Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan on March 23, 2021.

The event will feature presentations by senior leadership of BorgWarner. It will provide insights into the company's technologies and the acceleration of its positioning and outlook in an electrified world.

Date: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (EDT) Location: Broadcast virtually from BorgWarner World Headquarters

Further details will be available on our IR website at borgwarner.com/investors under Events and Presentations.

If you have questions, please contact [email protected] or 248-754-0872.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 24 countries, the Company employs approximately 50,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

