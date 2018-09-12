BorgWarner to Webcast Investor Day on September 18, 2018

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE : BWA ) will host an Investor Day for members of the investment community at its Propulsion Technical Center in Auburn Hills, Michigan on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

The event will include presentations by Fred Lissalde, President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the senior leadership team. During the event, company executives will share the company's growth strategy, vision and extensive product portfolio for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicle propulsion.

Date: September 18, 2018



Time: 11:00am – 4:00pm (EDT)



Location: BorgWarner Propulsion Technical Center in Auburn Hills, Michigan

If you are unable to attend the event in person, you can access the live webcast at http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx

Presentation materials will be posted to the company's website at approximately 7:00am (EDT).

If you have questions, please contact IR@borgwarner.com or 248-754-0872.

About BorgWarner



BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE : BWA ) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 66 locations in 18 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

