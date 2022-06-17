Boric Acid Market Size to Grow by 321.1 thousand MT | Increase In Demand From Developing Countries to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Jun 17, 2022, 21:20 ET
The "Boric Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The potential growth difference for the boric acid market between 2020 and 2025 is 321.1 thousand MT, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to record an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.68% during the projected period. The increase in demand from developing countries and growing demand for energy-efficient buildings are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as stringent regulations and policies will challenge market growth.
Vendor Landscape
The boric acid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The boric acid market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- 3M Co.: The company offers 3M 10B enriched boric acid, which is used for neutron absorbing chemical shim in commercial nuclear power plants.
- Avantor Inc.: The company offers granular boric acid and orthoboric acid under the brand vwr.
- Eti Maden isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu: The company offers different types of boric acid, including normal-, low- and ultra-low sulfate granular boric acid, and powder boric acid.
- Orocobre Ltd. Co.: The company offers high-quality boric acid, which is derived from hydroboracite feedstock.
- Rio Tinto Ltd.: The company offers Optibor EP boric acid, which is used in binding agent, fertilizers, oxidizing agents, and other applications.
- SCL Italia Spa: The company offers a wide range of boric acid through its Larderel product segment.
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA: The company offers boric acid, which is used in the functioning of solar thermal power plants.
- The Chemical Co.: The company offers technical granular and powdered grades of boric acid.
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of boric acid triesters, such as triisopropyl borate, tributyl borate, trimethyl borate, and others
- Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries Ltd.: The company offers 99.5% pure boric acid of nuclear reactor grade, special quality grade, and reagent grade.
Key Revenue-generating Segment Highlights
The boric acid market report is segmented by Application (glass and ceramics, agriculture, detergents, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- The glass and ceramics application segment held the largest boric acid market in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to growing use of boric acid in borosilicate glass, textile fiberglass, and IFG is expected to drive the growth of the market. In reinforcement fiberglass (RFG) and IFG, the use of boric acid improves fiberizing efficiency and fluxing capabilities of the batch.
- APAC will be the leading region with 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for boric acid market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The growing demand for boric acid from the glass and ceramics, agriculture, and cosmetics, and personal care industries will facilitate the boric acid market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
|
Boric Acid Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
321.1 th MT
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.08
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 51%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Turkey, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., Avantor Inc., Eti Maden isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu, Orocobre Ltd. Co., Rio Tinto Ltd., SCL Italia Spa, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Chemical Co., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. , and Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Specialty Chemicals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Glass and ceramics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Glass and ceramics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 18: Glass and ceramics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 20: Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Detergents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Detergents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 22: Detergents - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 26: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand MT)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography (thousand MT)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 47: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: 3M Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 50: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 52: Avantor Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Avantor Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Avantor Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 55: Avantor Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Avantor Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 57: Eti Maden isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Eti Maden isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Eti Maden isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Orocobre Ltd. Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Orocobre Ltd. Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Orocobre Ltd. Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Orocobre Ltd. Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Orocobre Ltd. Co. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 65: Rio Tinto Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Rio Tinto Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Rio Tinto Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 68: Rio Tinto Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Rio Tinto Ltd. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 70: SCL Italia Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 71: SCL Italia Spa - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: SCL Italia Spa - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA - Segment focus
- Exhibit 78: The Chemical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: The Chemical Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: The Chemical Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 86: Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
