Boring Tools Market to grow by USD 1.07 billion|Technavio Reports covering 800 Technologies
Jul 14, 2021, 18:30 ET
The boring tools market is poised to grow by USD 1.07 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the boring tools market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the emergence of CNC-based boring tools, the growth of metal cutting tools in India, and the rise in demand for fabricated metal in the automotive sector.
The boring tools market analysis includes end-user and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the rise in demand for fabricated metal in the automotive sector as one of the prime reasons driving the boring tools market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The boring tools market covers the following areas:
Boring Tools Market Sizing
Boring Tools Market Forecast
Boring Tools Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- OSG Corp.
- Sandvik ABCERATIZIT SA
- Cogsdill-Nuneaton Ltd.
- Kennametal Inc.
- Mitsubishi Materials Corp.
- NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp.
- Allied Machine & Engineering Corp.
- BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- General machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allied Machine & Engineering Corp.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc.
- CERATIZIT SA
- Cogsdill-Nuneaton Ltd.
- Kennametal Inc.
- Mitsubishi Materials Corp.
- NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp.
- OSG Corp.
- Sandvik AB
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
