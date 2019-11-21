BORN Brings Global Creativity & Innovation to LA

With a life-long passion for design, Jean-Christophe Chopin has assembled industry leaders across all major creative categories - each unparalleled in their field. Through their tireless dedication to design excellence, this global society defines the world of the design-led lifestyle. As the true experts in this space, they've officially announced their BORN Series will expand into the 'Los Angeles 2020 Design-Led Lifestyle Week' that will be held next October.

Following the exhibition of the 2019 European winners at Milan Design Week , the crowning of this year's Global finalists was held on November 20th, at the prestigious Beverly Hills membership club Spring Place . The day included six conversations on "creative intelligence", an exhibition of the 12 finalists and 5 special prizes.

Jean-Christophe Chopin, shares of their forthcoming anniversary and evolution: "At the very foundation of BORN is the connection of creators who make beautiful products with the people who love them. The BORN Series will continue to bring together the world's visionary design leaders and retailers to share in participatory workshops, conversations, and as always, a much-deserved celebration. We look forward to carrying this spirit onward into 2020, BORN's 10th Anniversary, and beyond into the years that follow."

The first Design-Led Lifestyle Week in LA will center around the integral new 2020 theme of "Well-being" to celebrate the positive and impactful role of choosing products for their desirability, functionality, integrity.

The Standout finalists include:

In Technology:

- Ember connected mugs by Clay Alexander (winner)

- Elvie smart and silent breast pump by Tania Boiler (runner-up)

In Fashion:

- Sustainable Rainbow Future shoe by Ferragamo (winner)

- The Rimowa x Alex Israel luggage collaboration (runner-up)

In Interiors:

- Calvino lamp by Davide Groppi (winner)

- Direct to consumer brand Snowe by Rachel Cohen and Andres Modak (runner-up)

In Sports Leisure:

- The Sease High Pressure Spray top by Franco Loro Piana (winner)

- The Etudes x Adidas collaboration by the Etudes collective (runner-up)

In Retail Experience:

- Fred Segal experience by John Frierson (winner)

- EviDenS de Beauté Spa in Paris by Charles-Edouard Barthes (runner-up)

In Architecture:

- The Technology building at Pennsylvania University by Wendy Evans Joseph (winner)

- The Amancio Ortega Foundation at A Coruña by Elsa Urquijo (runner-up)

Special Prizes include:

- Sustainable Beauty for Tata Harper

- Design Lifestyle Experience for Ondalinda x Carayes by Lulu Luchaire and Gian Franco Brignone

- Retail Architecture for H. Lorenzo by Mac Hadar

- Social Impact Leadership for Black Lines by Nima Rejat

- Digital Innovation for Wave by Adam Arrigo

About BORN

BORN, a category leader in the design-led lifestyle realm, creates a platform for brands and retailers to get inspired, get connected, and grow their business. The platform, founded by Jean-Christophe Chopin (co-founder of E*Trade Europe and Verisign Europe). Through a highly curated selection process and machine learning, retailers are able to discover both new and trending products from categories including: Fashion, Beauty & Wellness, Tech, Interiors, and Sports & Leisure. It is the first of its kind to utilize a two-tier technology, connecting creative professionals with design-centric lifestyle products. BORN offers a medium for established and existing brands to present their unique products, and take the next step in the story of their business.

