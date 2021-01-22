BORN Group Announces Bolt Integration within SFCC Accelerator

'The continuous innovation of our core solutions is key to our clients success. We are thrilled to announce the new integration of Bolt to our Arctic Fox accelerator and we look forward to bringing their best-of-breed payment solution to future customers globally,' adds Minna Rhee, Managing Director.

The Arctic Fox solution is a quick-to-market accelerator framework built exclusively by BORN Group on top of the Salesforce Commerce Cloud platform. Arctic Fox is the first-ever SFRA adhering accelerator that includes pre-coded cartridges, unique features, and enhancements, along with customizable creative design themes to launch a B2C eCommerce shop with rich features, a low budget, and quick time-frame, all without sacrificing quality. BORN Group has implemented dozens of projects leveraging the Arctic Fox framework and makes continuous advancements to the solution to include leading technology partners. As of January 2021, BORN Group has integrated Bolt, the world's first leading Checkout Experience Platform. Bolt's holistic platform levels the playing field, providing not only a world-class checkout experience for shoppers, but also essential features and integrations from calculating taxes and shipping to fraud detection while decreasing abandoned carts and increasing average order volumes.

'We're continuously looking for new ways to raise the bar for the hundreds of leading retailers that depend on Bolt and its One Click checkout platform. By integrating with Arctic Fox, retailers have a fast and affordable way to launch beautifully designed online retail sites with all of the rich functionality they need to grow and be successful,' adds Bob Buch, Chief Business Officer, Bolt.

Arctic Fox paired with Bolt will power enterprise B2C brands looking to reap scalability and growth as a result of the solution's unique benefits when paired with the power of SFCC.

About Bolt:

Bolt is the world's first Checkout Experience Platform, designed to give retailers the freedom to focus on their brand while Bolt perfects the purchase. People have more options than ever when shopping online, and retailers need to provide the best experience or customers will move on. Bolt solves the complicated technological challenges involved in checkout, fraud detection, and digital wallets, so that retailers can devote their energy to what matters most—growing their product, brand, and customer base. Bolt was started in 2014 with the mission to decentralize commerce. Ryan Breslow is its CEO and Founder. Investors include WestCap, Activant Capital, Tribe Capital, Glynn Capital, Human Capital, and executives at nearly fifty of the top 500 internet retailers. For more information visit bolt.com or follow @bolt on Twitter.

About BORN Group:

Connecting creative, content, and commerce, BORN Group is an award-winning, global agency that helps brands with digital transformation. BORN is a Tech Mahindra [www.techmahindra.com] company. The group operates in 90 countries employing 131,000 staff speaking 18 languages. The company produces unique brand experiences by connecting ten specialisms that serve as the foundation of the digital economy: creative design, content production, commerce enablement, conversions (visitors to customers), cloud technology, cognition (analytics), cohesion (integrating all the systems), consulting and completeness (connecting brand experiences) across all channels.

BORN Group's current and past clients include; Fossil, Red Bull, Funimation, Textron, Maxim Semiconductor, Tag Heuer, DVF, Nestle, Hanes, Ferragamo, Yamaha, Bulgari, Razer, Sotheby's, Tetley Tea, Lorna Jane, Razer, Glanbia, Medifast, Harley Davidson among others.

