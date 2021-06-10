BORN Group to Power Leading Cannabis Marketplace, Everscore

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BORN Group (www.borngroup.com), an award-winning global agency that combines creative design, content production, and eCommerce services, is thrilled to announce their partnership with Everscore , a new cannabis marketplace that connects curious consumers to innovative brands and products.

"BORN Group emerged as the best partner to help Everscore realize it's vision for what's possible in the cannabis industry," said Jeff Sampson, Founder & CEO of Everscore. "We are thrilled to be working with them to bring cannabis to life for millions of consumers that are looking for an online experience that is both approachable and convenient."

Set for launch in the Summer of 2021, Everscore will be the world's most advanced marketplace for a broad range of high quality cannabis products giving consumers the opportunity to discover, experience and enjoy CBD & THC in an approachable way. BORN Group has been selected as Everscore's digital agency of choice to deliver a fully-responsive Marketplace on the VTEX eCommerce platform. This project will become the first-ever implementation of the VTEX Marketplace Portal in North America. The engagement will span; creative design, user experience (UI/UX), customization, and deployment services.

Everscore will provide trust and transparency in sourcing, empowering consumers to discover products that enhance their pre-existing rituals and routines. The unique 'Seed-to-ShopperTM capability will empower this vision, allowing customers to understand each product, including; the location it was grown, the harvester, sustainability, transportation, and overall quality. BORN Group looks forward to their engagement with Everscore as they develop a cutting-edge marketplace solution and unique brand experience for consumers across the United States.

Keith Pires, SVP of Sales, at BORN Group added, 'This engagement marks the beginning of an exciting partnership with Everscore as we bring their incredible mission to reality, through groundbreaking usage of technology paired with BORN Group's creative and user experience offerings.'

About BORN Group:

Connecting creative, content, and commerce, BORN Group is an award-winning, global agency that helps brands with digital transformation. BORN is a Tech Mahindra [www.techmahindra.com] company. The group operates in 90 countries employing 131,000 staff speaking 18 languages. The company produces unique brand experiences by connecting ten specialisms that serve as the foundation of the digital economy: creative design, content production, commerce enablement, conversions (visitors to customers), cloud technology, cognition (analytics), cohesion (integrating all the systems), consulting and completeness (connecting brand experiences) across all channels.

About Everscore:

Everscore was founded in 2019 to connect curious consumers to innovative cannabis brands. We operate the world's most advanced marketplace for THC and CBD products enabling consumers to discover, experience, and enjoy cannabis in an approachable way. Built on the first state-of-the-art data and blockchain platform in the cannabis industry, our technology is the foundation of our comprehensive Seed-to-ShopperTM mission. This platform provides the safe, familiar shopping experience and transparent product quality standards that people expect in every area of their lives. Our distribution network gives consumers the convenience of free two-day shipping or fast home delivery service. Everscore believes in a more inclusive, equitable, and collaborative cannabis industry and we are proud to be a member of the Native American Cannabis Alliance representing over 1 million acres of indigenous farmland. Everscore is based in Boulder, CO. Learn more about Everscore at http://everscoreconnect.com

