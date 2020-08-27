BORN signs multiyear agreement with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BORN (www.born.com), the world's first global SaaS platform that connects curated brands and selected buyers, has recently signed a multiyear Strategic Agreement with Italy based Group BolognaFiere Cosmoprof, organizer of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna.

Cosmoprof is the leading international exhibition of perfumery and cosmetics hosting over 3,000 brands, 265,000 visitors from 150 countries. The show covers all the sectors of the beauty industry, from supply chain, with Cosmopack, to finished product, involving all distribution channels.

As a first result of this agreement BORN will act as Exclusive Partner for the launch of the Prestige brand section of WeCosmoprof, the first global digital event dedicated to the beauty sector, that will take place from October 12 to 16.

Thanks to its leading design technology market-network developed in the past three years, BORN has been selected by Cosmoprof in order to provide a premium customized platform that will enable curated Prestige brands to connect with 2,800 selected design-led lifestyle buyers globally, showcase their products and grow their business.

The user-friendly and premium design "WeCosmoprof x BORN" environment will offer a unique digital tool to companies and global buyers, allowing an unprecedented matching between supply and demand.

"WeCosmoprof x BORN" in the short term will provide to brands and buyers an innovative, functional and performing digital platform as an alternative to the physical experience, heavily affected by the current global pandemic and the strict travel restrictions.

The long-term goal of the partnership is to fully integrate the physical dimension of the trade show with BORN machine learning technology and to revolutionize the way of communicating and doing business in the beauty sector.

WeCosmoprof will be promoted with the support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ITA – Italian Trade Agency and in collaboration with Cosmetica Italia – the personal care association.

"From 5 to 18 October, WeCosmoprof will develop a unique digital matching opportunity for companies and global buyers, with the use of the latest AI technologies, thus facilitating the natural connection between supply and demand in a highly performing way," said Enrico Zannini, General Manager, BolognaFiere Cosmoprof. "WeCosmoprof will allow networking for buyers, retailers and brand owners, thanks to online meeting and video chats specifically adapted to the event. The collaboration with BORN will allow prestige and masstige brands to present their proposals, create new connections and develop new business. Thanks to WeCosmoprof, operators and exhibitors will have a further chance to share projects and increase relationships. Indeed, the integration of new tools and solutions and the synergy between international players are the key factors, which will revolutionize our sector in the near future."

"As a US based company, it's an honor for us to support a prestigious and established European player in the trade show industry such as BolognaFiere and participate in their digital transformation," said Jean-Christophe Chopin, Founder and CEO of BORN. "We believe they will take advantage of our unique technology to further strengthen their leadership on the market."

"Italy is at the core of the Design-Led-Lifestyle world and has always been a key market for our expansion plan, therefore as a natural step we will be soon opening our office in Milan to provide a dedicated support to our local customers and partners."

About BORN

BORN is the world's first global SaaS market-network combining content, community and commerce, focused on connecting curated brands and selected buyers. The unique BORN platform allows selected brands to showcase their Design-Led-Lifestyle products, following three key criteria: desirability, functionality, and integrity.

The company, founded by Jean-Christophe Chopin, based in US and with a local team in Europe, fully developed and owns a designed software platform with machine learning technology (via desktop and IOS app) that enables retailers to discover new brands & products and stay updated on all relevant trends from categories including: Fashion, Beauty, Technology, Interiors, Sports & Leisure and Wellness.

Part of BORN is BORN TO CREATE, an established program launched in 2010 and celebrating this year its 10th anniversary, showcasing creative journeys and celebrating the most visionary brands in the Design-Led-Lifestyle world.

For more information please visit: www.born.com.

