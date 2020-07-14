Borns Group boosts color quality and delivers jobs up to 80% faster for customers with the RICOH Pro VC40000

EXTON, Pa., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that Borns Group, a full service marketing, print and mailing services provider, has selected Ricoh to help deliver high-quality applications more quickly than ever before. Borns Group sought a platform that could help increase its already-impressive turnaround time, empowering them to take on more work and help take customers' applications and campaigns to market faster. After evaluating a number of inkjet options, Borns Group chose the RICOH Pro VC40000 which did just that and reduced turnaround times by up to 80%. In addition, the inkjet quality met the needs of their non-profit and fundraising customers who are incredibly dependent on accurate colors for brand recognition.

Over the course of three decades, Borns Group has evolved from a local commercial printer to a provider of complete offline and online marketing solutions for regional and national clients, with production facilities in Watertown and Aberdeen, South Dakota. Borns has combined carefully selected technology with its signature dedication to building lasting client relationships to build a reputation as a full-service resource for a wide variety of business communication needs serving a diverse customer base, printing everything from customer statements to eye-catching commercial applications. The printer's customer-centric approach extends to its willingness to begin collaboration at any step of a project, from creative inception, design and list acquisition through printing, fulfillment and mailing. In addition to more commercial business, the company's Borns Group VDM helps non-profit organizations and other fundraising entities create and execute effective direct marketing strategies that deliver better results and value.

"Customer retention is priceless – now more than ever," said Lee Borns, Vice President, Borns Group. "Our team has always been committed to improving business processes and expanding into inkjet was no exception – it helps us to deliver faster than we had before, ultimately benefiting our clients. Along with this increased agility, the RICOH Pro VC40000 opens up new options with color variable data, with added targeting and customization and vibrant color throughout – which are of particular importance to our non-profit customers."

After touring Ricoh's Customer Experience Center in Boulder, CO, Borns Group decision makers were impressed with the RICOH Pro VC40000's image quality, speed, and ease-of-use in operations. Additionally, the supporting services including rigorous media testing, business development, and workflow consulting, provide an end-to-end solution that also helps ensure data integrity in the production process. All of these components result in a future-proofed platform.

"Borns Group understands the importance of getting color and customization just right, and getting that piece out the door quickly," said Mike Herold, Director, Global Marketing, Commercial Printing Business, Ricoh. "It's fantastic to play a part in helping a trusted family-owned printer like them evolve and grow its capabilities as they continually look to exceed their customers' needs and bring in new business."

For more information on Ricoh, visit www.takealookatricohproduction.com or follow along and engage on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using #LookAtRicoh or #ImagineWithInkjet. Also, visit www.bornsgroup.com and Borns Group's Facebook page for more information about its services.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

© 2020 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

