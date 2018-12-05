Boro 6 Restaurant & Lounge Announces "Living Our Best Life," New Year's Eve Party 2019, hosted by Lenny Green of WBLS Quiet Storm

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boro 6 Restaurant & Lounge presents the hottest New Year's Eve Party in Jersey City with the theme, "Living Our Best Life!" hosted by Lenny Green of WBLS Quiet Storm.

Boro 6 NYE Event Flyer

Boro 6 Restaurant & Lounge welcomes partygoers to join in the spirit of celebrating the holiday season and ringing in the New Year, 2019 with a champagne toast at midnight. The festivities include cocktails, complimentary gourmet hors d' oeuvres from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM, special invited guests, party favors and more! Multiple DJs will be spinning the hottest tunes on separate levels of the lounge.

Partygoers will also enjoy viewing the New York NYE "ball drop" LIVE on LED TVs and projection screens.

WHEN: December 31st, 2018. 7:30pm till 2am.

WHERE: Boro 6 Restaurant & Lounge

LOCATION: 543 Martin Luther King Drive, Jersey City, NJ 07304.

Tickets are available now at www.borosix.com

VIP and group rates are available. VIP includes Valet Parking, Bottle Service and a guaranteed table. For more information, call (201) 499-1140.

For Public Relations and Media Inquiries, contact SAMSDIGITAL at (601) 389-7507 or visit samsdigital.net.

SOURCE Boro 6 Restaurant & Lounge

