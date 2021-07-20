Borobabi Launches National Road Trip for Circular Economy

Children's clothing, a $16B market globally, suffers from massive underutilization. On average, parents spend more than $700 each year on kids' clothes, only to see them grow out of them within months, resulting in 63 million pounds of clothing going into landfill daily.

The road trip will highlight the American companies and everyday citizens dedicated to providing consumers with sustainable circular economies, particularly those that maximize profit while simultaneously protecting the environment.

"We recognize we have a unique opportunity to address multiple problems with a single solution," said Borobabi co-founder and CEO Carolyn Butler. "The recent pandemic left Americans looking for new ways to conserve and be more conscious with their spending and lifestyle. Our trip will bring more awareness about the viable intrepid efforts of so many dedicated American innovators on The Circular Frontier. "

CEO Butler, a chemical engineer turned entrepreneur, was recognized by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation as a "Circular Economy Pioneer," in 2020, and Borobabi was featured as one of several purpose-driven businesses in the recent release of Circular Economy for Dummies (Wiley Publishing, 2021) in April of this year..

"At Borobabi, we believe every family should have access to ethically and sustainably crafted clothing. Sustainability should not be a luxury. Our natural and organic clothing gets used to its fullest potential by our network of families, and we work hard to take responsibility for the full lifecycle of our childrenswear. We recycle and compost to avoid the harms of landfilling, because it's our mission to ensure the health of our planet for generations to come."

The ten American cities scheduled on The Circular Frontier tour include:

● Raleigh/Durham, NC July 20 - 22, 2021

● Nashville, TN July 23 - 26, 2021

● Wichita, KS July 27, 2021

● Austin, TX July 28 - August 2, 2021

● Denver, CO August 3 - 7, 2021

● Missoula, MT August 9 - 11, 2021

● Seattle, WA August 12 - 15, 2021

● Portland, OR August 17 - 21, 2021

● San Francisco, CA August 22 - 26, 2021

● Los Angeles, CA August 27 - 31, 2021

At the finale of their 2021 tour, Borobabi will announce the location of their first brick-and-mortar retail location, a selection based on testing the American market for a citizenship that displays a considerable palette for conscious lifestyle choices.

Launched in 2020, Borobabi is a circular clothing solution offering sustainably and ethically produced children's garments. Borobabi saves money, reduces landfill and increases the efficiency of the entire children's clothing supply chain. Visit www.borobabi.com , follow us on Instagram , or read our blog .

