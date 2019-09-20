Borough of Bradley Beach Partners with SC Johnson to Launch New Jersey's First Pilot Program for Residential Curbside Plastic Film Recycling

RACINE, Wis., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Borough of Bradley Beach and SC Johnson, an industry-leading manufacturer of household consumer brands, today announced New Jersey's first pilot program for curbside plastic film recycling. Bradley Beach residents will be able to conveniently recycle their plastic bags, plastic film and plastic wrap as part of the community's curbside recycling program beginning November 13, 2019.

The pilot program, slated to run from November 2019 to November 2020, was passed unanimously by the Bradley Beach Borough Council in August 2019. "This is a win for the environment, a win for Bradley Beach residents and a win for the plastic recycling market," said Gary Engelstad, Mayor of Bradley Beach. "By participating in this program, residents can help safeguard our coast and minimize our plastic waste. We thank SC Johnson for helping us make this a reality."

While plastic film is recyclable at thousands of retail locations across the United States through store take-back programs, residential curbside programs offer yet another convenient option for consumers to recycle their plastic film and drive up recycling rates. SC Johnson is providing funding for a collection vehicle, curbside bins and community engagement materials to raise awareness.

"Making it easier for people to recycle plastic is one the best ways to reduce waste," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "We're proud to join Bradley Beach in this effort, and we thank the community for its leadership. I hope this is the first of many more pilot programs around the U.S."

How Bradley Beach Residents Can Participate

Beginning November 13, 2019, residents will be asked to put clean and dry plastic film items into a plastic bag, tie the top of the bag, put the bag in the provided curbside bin, and place the curbside bin next to their recycling bin on the date of collection. The items will then be picked up by a collection vehicle where it will be transported for recycling. Once collected, the Bradley Beach Department of Public Works (DPW) will sell the film to an end-market purchaser.

Residents will receive alerts and reminders about the November 13 start date and postcards providing step-by-step instructions on how to participate in the program, according to the Bradley Beach DPW.

The community partnered with SC Johnson as the company is spearheading a series of commitments to help reduce plastic waste and support a more circular plastic economy.

SC Johnson's Efforts to Reduce Plastic Waste

94% of SC Johnson's plastic packaging is recyclable, reusable or compostable. The goal is 100% by 2025.

SC Johnson uses post-consumer recycled (PCR) bottles for several product lines and in 2019 launched its first 100% ocean plastic bottle made from plastic waste collected within 30 miles of an ocean or waterway in countries that lack effective, formal waste collection.

SC Johnson removed more than 1.7 million kg of plastic from its primary packaging during fiscal year 2018/19.

Additional details about the pilot program will become available soon.

If you are a municipality that is considering a curbside recycling pilot program for plastic film and would like more information, please contact SC Johnson at 262-260-2440.

