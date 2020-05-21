Borr Drilling Limited - Investor Presentation
Borr Drilling Limited
May 21, 2020, 11:47 ET
HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find enclosed investor presentation from Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR, OSE: BDRILL).
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
