OSLO, Norway, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") advises that the Company will hold a Special General Meeting on June 4, 2020. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on June 1, 2020 as the record date for determination of the shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Special General Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

A copy of the Notice of Special General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the "Notice") and associated information can be found on the Company's website at http://www.borrdrilling.com and attached to this press release. The Notice and associated information will also be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods.

Hamilton, Bermuda

May 21, 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---notice-of-special-general-meeting-of-shareholders,c3117681

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/3117681/a2abf5a82e9ea6a5.pdf Borr - SGM Notice - 21-5-2020

Questions should be directed to:

Magnus Vaaler:

VP Investor Relations and Treasury

+44-7708899316

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

Related Links

http://www.borrdrilling.com

