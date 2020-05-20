OSLO, Norway, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BDRILL) plans to release a trading update including selected financial results for the first quarter 2020 on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The time of the release is expected to be before New York Stock Exchange opens at 3.30 CET/ 9.30 ET in order to accommodate the Company's US shareholders.

May 20, 2020

Borr Drilling Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

Magnus Vaaler:

VP Investor Relations and Treasury

+44-7708899316

Forward looking statements

This press release includes forward looking statement relating to the expected timing of publication of a trading update including selected Q1 results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed by the forward-looking statements included herein, including risks related to the timing of such release.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---notice-of-trading-update-with-selected-financial-results-for-q1-2020,c3116762

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited