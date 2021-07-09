Borr Drilling Limited - Notification of PDMR trades

OSLO, Norway, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") has today received trade notifications from the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs"):

Paal Kibsgaard, Chairman of the Borr Drilling's Board of Directors has purchased 300,000 shares on NYSE at a price of 0.8003 per share. Following the purchase, Mr. Kibsgaard, with close associates, owns 1,112,500 shares in the Company.

Neil Glass, Director of Borr Drilling has purchased 31,290 shares on NYSE at a price of USD 0.77766 per share. Following the purchase, Mr. Glass, with close associates, owns 206,371 shares in the Company.

July 8, 2021

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and article 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

Contact:

Magnus Vaaler

[email protected]illing.com

Phone: +47 22 48 30 00

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16983/3382910/1443376.pdf 210709 PDMR Form

