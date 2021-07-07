Borr Drilling Limited - Investor Presentation and webcast/conference call
Jul 07, 2021, 01:46 ET
OSLO, Norway, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR) and (OSE: BORR) has today released an investor presentation enclosed to this release and on the Company's website www.borrdrilling.com
The management of the Company will host a conference call and webcast in connection with the release of the presentation at 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York Time) on Wednesday 7 July 2021.
In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Please use the following link: www.incommuk.com/customers/online with access code: 678553
b. Conference Call
Dial in details, Participants:
Conference ID: 678553
Norway: 81 503 308
United Kingdom: 020 3936 2999
United States: 1 646 664 1960
All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999
Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
Replay details:
Replay Access Number: 577398
A recording will be available until August 4, 2021 on the company's website at the "Webcast" link, or by using the following link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/replay/6428/borr-drilling-limited-investor-presentation/
