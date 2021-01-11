Borr Drilling Limited - SGM Results Notification

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BDRILL) advises that a Special General Meeting of the Company was held on January 8, 2021 at 09:30 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda

The following resolution was passed:To approve the increase of the Company's authorized share capital from US$11,932,692.30 divided into 238,653,846 common shares of US$0.05 par value each to US$14,500,000.00 divided into 290,000,000 common shares of US$0.05 par value each by the authorization of an additional 51,346,154 common shares of US$0.05 par value each.

Hamilton, Bermuda

January 11, 2021

