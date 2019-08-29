Borr Drilling Limited Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited ("Borr", "Borr Drilling" or the "Company") announces unaudited results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019

Highlights in the second quarter 2019

Operating revenues of $86.6 million , net loss of $103.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of negative $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2019

The results include a $31.5 million mark to market loss related to forward contracts the Company acquired in Rowan/Ensco (renamed Valaris PLC) in 2018. The share price of Valaris was as of June 30, 2019 $8.53 . This relates to a total exposure of 4.2 million shares in Valaris which has remained unchanged in 2019

Technical utilisation for the operating rigs was 98.8% in the second quarter and 99.0% for the first six months of 2019

Completed loan financings in a total amount of $645 million

Completed the successful activation/reactivation programmes and commencement of contracts for five premium jack-up drilling rigs

Entered into an agreement to sell three standard jack-up rigs for non-drilling activities with total net cash proceeds of $9 million , two of which were sold in May 2019 , and the third expected to be sold early 2020

Subsequent events

Completed an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BORR, issuing 5,750,000 shares at a price of $9.30 per share

Commenced two 18-month contracts for two premium newbuild jack-up rigs with Pemex in Mexico in August 2019 , under an integrated services model, bringing the total number of rigs in operation to 15

We have, since the beginning of 2019 secured nine contracts for seven rigs with revenue backlog in a total of approximately $300 million

August 29, 2019

The Board of Directors

Borr Drilling Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda



