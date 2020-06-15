Borr Drilling Limited Files its 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F and Releases its 2019 Sustainability and Corporate Governance Reports

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR, OSE: BDRILL) has on June 15, 2020 filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Simultaneously, the Company has also released its 2019 Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance report. The reports are enclosed to this release.

The Company's 2019 Annual Report can be downloaded from the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and is also available on the Company's website (www.borrdrilling.com). Hard copies of the Company's 2019 Annual Report can be ordered, free of charge, upon request by writing to us at:

Borr Drilling Limited

S.E. Pearman Building, 2nd Fl,

9 Par-la-Ville Road,

Hamilton HM11,

Bermuda

Or by email to: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



