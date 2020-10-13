Borrego Health Revitalizes Patient Experience in the COVID-19 Era with Yext Answers

In the wake of COVID-19, Yext Answers, Yext's revolutionary site search product, has enabled Borrego Health to better understand the complex questions its patients ask on its website and provide up-to-date, official answers about testing locations, availability of telehealth services, special hours of operation, and more. The revamped site search experience also includes a special Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plugin that surfaces the latest official information related to the pandemic.

"More than ever, healthcare organizations need to ensure they can provide quick and easy access to accurate information about COVID-19," said Carrie Liken, Head of Industry for Healthcare at Yext. "By implementing Yext Answers, Borrego Health has put its patients first by also being technology-first, reducing friction, and making it easy for them to get answers in a dynamic, user-friendly way."

"Several months into the pandemic, we are still learning new things about COVID-19 every day," said Dr. Edgar Bulloch, Borrego Health's Chief Medical Officer. "It's critical for our patients to have accurate and up-to-date information about the virus as it changes so they can make important decisions about their health, and with Yext Answers, we have a powerful tool to do that. Now, not being able to find critical information online is one less thing patients have to worry about during this stressful time."

"We pride ourselves in being a comprehensive, across-the-board medical home for our patients, and that extends to our digital doorstep as well," said Vitor Coral, Director of Marketing and Employee Engagement at Borrego Health. "Yext Answers has transformed our website and unlocked a new level of insights that has made it possible for us to serve our patients in a way we couldn't before."

Borrego Health decided to expand its work with Yext after its success using Yext's Listings and Pages products to update and maintain information about its clinics and providers across more than 175 publishers online, create custom landing pages, and monitor and respond to reviews. In its first year using Yext, the health system saw a 108% increase in listing impressions and a 69% increase in listing clicks compared to the year prior.

About Yext

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world.

About Borrego Health

Borrego Community Health Foundation ("Borrego Health") is a non-profit 501(c)(3) Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) that provides high-quality, culturally competent, and compassionate health care to over 230,000 medically underserved patients in San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Borrego Health operates brick-and-mortar clinics and mobile units, offering primary care, dental services, pediatrics, mental health, urgent care, specialty care, women's health, veterans health, and transgender health. For more information, visit www.borregohealth.org .

