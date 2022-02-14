Borthwick Law of Rancho Cucamonga Selected America's Top 100 Attorneys

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the Lifetime Achievement selection of Borthwick Law among America's Top 100 Attorneys®. Lifetime Achievement selection to America's Top 100 Attorneys® is by invitation only and is reserved to identify the nation's most exceptional attorneys whose accomplishments and impact on the legal profession merit a Lifetime Achievement award.

Douglas Borthwick

Selection is not achieved based on a single accomplishment or a single great year of success, but rather on a lifetime of hard work, ethical standards, and community enriching accomplishments that are inspiring among the legal profession. To help ensure that all attorneys selected for membership meet the very high standards expected for selection, candidates for lifetime membership are carefully screened through comprehensive Qualitative Comparative Analysis based on a broad array of criteria, including the candidate's professional experience, lifetime achievements, significant case results, peer reputation, and community impact.

With these extremely high standards for selection to America's Top 100 Attorneys®, less than one-half percent (0.5%) of active attorneys in the United States will receive this honor — truly the most exclusive and elite level of attorneys in the community.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: Personal Injury Law, Family Law, Criminal Law, and general civil litigation practice.

"Life is the most precious thing we have and it's probably the thing most people take for granted. We're busy. We don't even take time to consciously think of our lives because we are too busy living them. Appreciate your life. We all only get one. Invest in what makes you happy. There is so much to be thankful for. We all have rotten things happen to us and we all have unfortunate things. But there is good in everything that happens if you look for it. Give thanks every day. Live consciously with awareness and gratitude; appreciate the moments as they occur before they forever pass so quickly. Sometimes, you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory."- Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

