Bosch and Hunter Engineering collaboration delivers a new system for calibrating the latest advanced drivers' assistance systems

For the first time, technicians will benefit from an integrated alignment system from two of the most-trusted repair industry brands that delivers repeatable and documented calibration. Combining Bosch's experience in ADAS system technology with the quality and credibility expected from Hunter will deliver an innovative and accurate calibration system that every shop owner needs.

The integrated product includes a co-branded, Bosch-developed diagnostic tool, calibration fixture and associated hardware for ADAS system calibration for the majority of global automakers, and vehicle alignment systems from Hunter.

"Bosch's knowledge in ADAS system design adds an understanding on different driver's assistance systems that's not available on other products," said Michael Simon, Director Strategic Business, Bosch Aftermarket division. "Our technology background combined with the credibility customers expect from Hunter will deliver a calibration system that's innovative, efficient and accurate."

Customers depend on accuracy and workflow efficiency in their ADAS systems, and top technicians know that safely calibrating each vehicle can take time. These calibration tools are designed to help technicians align important safety systems quickly and accurately, saving the customer money.

"Hunter is proud to collaborate with Bosch," said Kaleb Silver, Director of Product Management at Hunter. "This venture brings together two innovative and exciting companies, working together for the first time on important technology for cars today, and into the future."

The new calibration tools will soon be available through Hunter's distribution network. For more information on Bosch's line of ADAS calibration systems and more Bosch Diagnostic products, visit https://www.boschdiagnostics.com/.

About Hunter Engineering Company

Hunter Engineering Company® is the global leader in alignment systems, wheel and tire service, brake service and inspection lane equipment. Hunter® equipment is approved and used by vehicle manufacturers, automobile and truck dealers, tire dealers and service facilities around the world.

For additional information, visit our website at www.hunter.com or contact Maddie Laviolette, Marketing Analyst and Communications Specialist, Hunter Engineering Company®, 314-716-0380.

For more information, please contact your local Hunter® representative at https://www.hunter.com/contact.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 34,600 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2019. In 2019 Bosch generated consolidated sales of $14.4 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit www.bosch.us , www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx .

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 400,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2019). The company generated sales of 77.7 billion euros in 2019. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. Bosch employs some 72,600 associates in research and development at 126 locations across the globe, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com , www.iot.bosch.com , www.bosch-press.com , www.twitter.com/BoschPress .

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.1027

About Bosch Automotive Aftermarket

Bosch's Automotive Aftermarket division (AA) provides aftermarket and repair shops worldwide with a complete range of diagnostic and repair shop equipment and a wide range of spare parts – from new and exchange parts to repair solutions – for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its product portfolio includes products made as Bosch original equipment, as well as aftermarket products and services developed and manufactured in-house. More than 18,000 associates in 150 countries, as well as a global logistics network, ensure that some 650,000 different spare parts reach customers quickly and on time. In its "Automotive Service Solutions" operations, Bosch AA supplies testing and repair-shop technology, diagnostic software, service training, and information services. In addition, the division is responsible for the "Bosch Service" repair-shop franchise, one of the world's largest independent chains of repair-shops, with some 20,000 workshops.

SOURCE Bosch

Related Links

http://www.bosch.us

