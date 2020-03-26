Bosco Legal Services, Inc. Provides Statuses of California Courts Due to Coronavirus

RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosco Legal Services is providing the current statuses of California courts, given the Coronavirus Pandemic. Please see below for a current status of each California Court, given the Coronavirus Pandemic. As this information changes so quickly, please click the county name to go to that county's Superior Court website for current information. Information regarding the California Courts of Appeal and the United States District Courts of California follow the county court information.

Current Statuses of California Courts

UPDATED MARCH 18

Alameda : The court is "closed to the public for most Court operations from March 17 through April 7." More "All civil jury trials currently set between March 16 and April 3 will be continued for eight weeks from the currently scheduled trial date." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

Alpine : "All scheduled court hearings, with the exception of criminal matters that have statutory time constraints, will be rescheduled to May 2020. The court encourages a reduction in all non-essential hearings, the use of court -call in lieu of personal appearances, and any other measures to minimize the risks associated with personal contact during the current national health crisis." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

Amador : "For the period of March 16 to March 31 the Court will postpone all Civil Jury Trials to a future date." More

Butte : "Some matters are being continued by the Court to reduce the number of individuals entering the Courthouse at this time. It is strongly recommended that you look up your case online prior to appearing to confirm that your hearing is still set."

Calaveras : No postponements at this time.

UPDATED MARCH 16

Colusa : "The Court at this time is operating under normal hours and operations." More

Contra Costa : "The Contra Costa Superior Court will be closed at all locations for approximately two weeks beginning March 16. Court locations hope to reopen April 1." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

Del Norte : "The Court will do its best to continue cases to a time when symptoms that can spread infection such as severe coughing, sneezing, and feverish appearances have subsided."

El Dorado : No postponements at this time. More "Effective March 16 all Clerk's Counters will be closed to the public in all Court facilities." More

UPDATED MARCH 18

Fresno : "The Fresno Superior Court has requested an Emergency Order from the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to substantially reduce operations. If granted, there will be no more than 7 courtrooms in operation among the 4 courthouse locations. The Court will handle only essential legal matters during this time." More

Glenn : "Jury trials are being held as normal at this time." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

Humboldt: "The Humboldt Superior Court will be closed from March 17 through March 20. Beginning March 23 and continuing for at least 30 days thereafter, the Court will conduct limited hearings and limited Court operations." More

Imperial : No coronavirus-related announcements at this time.

Inyo : No coronavirus-related announcements at this time.

UPDATED MARCH 18

Kern : Beginning March 19 through March 30, the only civil case types that will be heard are harassment and ex parte requests. "Beginning March 18, all Clerk's windows will be closed to the public, until further notice." More

Kings : No postponements at this time. More

UPDATED MARCH 17

Lake : "The court has decided to close from March 18 through April 1. All regular court calendars will be rescheduled." More

Lassen : No coronavirus-related announcements at this time.

UPDATED MARCH 17

Los Angeles : "All Civil and Criminal Trials are Suspended through April 16. No jurors are to report until April 16." More "Every Los Angeles Superior Court courthouse and courtroom will be closed to the public from March 17-19. The Los Angeles Superior Court will reopen March 20 for the limited purpose of hearing or handling essential or emergency matters." More "No new jurors will be summoned for any Civil or Criminal jury trials for the next 30 days." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

Madera : "All civil trials, with the exception of unlawful detainer trials, currently scheduled between March 17 and April 3 are continued on a rolling basis for eight weeks from the currently scheduled trial date." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

Marin : "The Marin County Superior Court will be closed for all non -essential matters effective March 17 until April 7. All Civil and Small Claims matters, hearings and trials scheduled in the next 90 days will be continued." More

Mariposa : No postponements at this time. More

UPDATED MARCH 17

Mendocino : "The Mendocino County Superior Court will be limiting access to the courthouses in Ukiah and Fort Bragg immediately. The Court currently plans to resume regular court operations on April 6. All jury trials set for March 23, March 25 (Ten Mile) and March 30 are vacated and any person who has received a juror summons will be re -summoned for a date in the future. Counsel in all civil and probate matters scheduled to appear between March 17 to and including April 3 should plan on attending via Court-Call." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

Merced : "All civil jury trials currently set between March 17 and April 28 will be continued on a rolling basis for eight weeks from the currently scheduled trial date. Trials currently underway will continue as scheduled." More

UPDATED MARCH 18

Modoc : "All jury trials scheduled to commence on or before April 13 are vacated and any person who has received a juror summons will be resummoned for a date in the future. The Court currently plans to resume regular court operations on April 13." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

Mono : "All jury trials are suspended until further notice."

UPDATED MARCH 18

Monterey: "The Superior Court of California, County of Monterey has suspended all non-essential functions starting March 18 through April 3." More

UPDATED MARCH 18

Napa : "The court will be closed to the public at all locations beginning March 18 through April 10." "All civil jury and bench trials, trial management conferences and/or mandatory settlement conferences currently set between March 18 and April 10 will be vacated." More

Nevada : "All Civil and Criminal jury trials scheduled to commence between March 17 and April 14 are VACATED." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

Orange : "Orange County Superior Court will be closed at all locations from March 17 through March 27." More "The Court will suspend all unlimited civil jury trials until May 1." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

Placer : "The Historic Courthouse in Auburn is closed effective March 17 with a plan to reopen April 13. All civil jury trials currently set between March 16 and April 10 are postponed." More

Plumas : No coronavirus-related announcements at this time.

UPDATED MARCH 18

Riverside : "Unlimited and limited civil trials are suspended until May 25. Civil trials that are in progress will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis." More

UPDATED MARCH 18

Sacramento : "From March 18 to April 16, all courtrooms will remain closed for judicial business, except for time-sensitive, essential functions. All other matters have been continued by the court." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

San Benito : "Effective immediately through May 4, the San Benito Superior Court will reschedule…Unlimited Civil Motions, Limited Civil Motions and Trials excepting Unlawful Detainers."

UPDATED MARCH 16

San Bernardino : "The San Bernardino County Superior Court announces temporary court closures throughout the County effective March 17 through April 2." More "Civil jury trials will be suspended for the next 30 days [as of March 13], unless there are cases with statutory priority." More

UPDATED MARCH 16

San Diego : "The San Diego Superior Court has suspended all non-emergency services March 17-April 3. All civil proceedings will be rescheduled." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

San Francisco : "The Court will be drastically reducing operations that entail closing 75 percent of all courtrooms for 30 days. All civil trials currently set between March 17 and April 15 will be continued on a rolling basis for 90 days from the currently scheduled trial date." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

San Joaquin : "The San Joaquin Superior Court has suspended all non-emergency services effective March 17-April 3. The Lodi Courthouses will be closed. All civil proceedings will be rescheduled." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

San Luis Obispo : "San Luis Obispo County Superior Court will continue all non-time-sensitive matters to a later date to minimize the public's potential exposure to COVID-19 during court appearances or jury service." More "Court operations will be reduced to two courtrooms — the two largest chambers in the courthouse — to reduce large gatherings of people…no new trials will begin and county residents will not be called for jury duty until at least April 10." From the San Luis Obispo Tribune

UPDATED MARCH 18

San Mateo : "Presiding Judge Jonathan E. Karesh ordered that all trials be suspended for up to 30 days and ordered all Civil and Small Claims matters be continued or rescheduled. With very few exceptions, the Court will be closed to the public beginning March 17 through April 7." More "All trials currently in session are hereby suspended until April 13." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

Santa Barbara : "The Santa Barbara County Superior Court will close most courtrooms. All Civil, Family and Probate matters currently set on the Court's calendar from March 17 through April 3 will be rescheduled." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

Santa Clara : "The Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara has suspended all non-essential functions for three weeks or until such time as the 'shelter in place' order is lifted." "Effective March 16 through April 5, Civil and Probate Jury and Court Trials except for ongoing trials will be rescheduled." More

UPDATED MARCH 18

Santa Cruz : "Santa Cruz County Superior Court is suspending all jury trials at least until April 17, including criminal, civil and probate cases, according to Presiding Judge Paul Burdick. 'We're limiting our operation only to those matters that present critical needs and which impose statutory time obligations,' Burdick said at a Tuesday news conference in court chambers." From the Santa Cruz Sentinel . "The Superior Court of Santa Cruz County is moving toward curtailing its services to those that are essential or mandated by law to occur within a set timeframe. The Court has already excused jurors ordered to report this week and is working on a plan to delay all other jury trials for the next several weeks." More

UPDATED MARCH 18

Shasta : "Shasta County Superior Court judges have requested an emergency order from the Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court authorizing the court to suspend new jury trials. The court said beginning immediately they will suspend the trials through April 13. No new jury panels will be ordered to report to the courthouse until April 14." This is not on the court's website but from a TV news website .

UPDATED MARCH 17

Sierra : "The Courthouse in Sierra County will be closed today, Tuesday March 17, 2020. Please check back for updates."

Siskiyou: No postponements at this time.

UPDATED MARCH 17

Solano : "The Court remains open, but will seek to reset and continue many civil trials. All Clerk's Offices are closed to the public."

Sonoma : "The presiding judge has decided to close all court locations and services except for critical calendars and functions effective March 16 through April 3." More

Stanislaus : No postponements at this time. More

Sutter : "The court is working with parties and our justice partners to continue the trials that can be continued." More

Tehama : "The court at this time is working under normal hours and operations." More

UPDATED MARCH 16

Trinity: "The court will only summon jurors to the courthouse for 'essential' trials as required by law." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

Tulare : "All civil trials currently set between March 17 and April 17 will be continued." More

Tuolumne : No coronavirus-related announcements at this time.

Ventura : "The Ventura Superior Court will be closed March 16 through March 18. Beginning March 19, the court will resume limited operations through March 20. At that time, the court will announce whether limited operations will continue." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

Yolo : "The Court will remain open with reduced calendars until April 1." More "The Court is continuing all civil trials until May 4." More

UPDATED MARCH 17

Yuba : "Jurors who are scheduled to return on March 17 will instead be required to return on a future date." More

California Courts of Appeal

1st District: "The court is operating with a reduced staff. The court will continue to receive correspondence and filings both via paper and electronically. Access to the court by phone will be limited. Oral arguments scheduled for March 18, 19, and April 6 have been cancelled and will be rescheduled." More

2nd District : "An order was issued on March 16, 2020 suspending all in-person oral argument in Los Angeles. Counsel will appear remotely via video conference, by telephone conference, or by other electronic means as available and arranged by the Clerk's Office. These adjustments will remain in place until, by further order, it is determined to be prudent to resume normal procedures."

3rd District : "At this time there are no changes to normal court operations. Any updates will be communicated through the court's website as appropriate.

4th District: "At this time there are no changes to normal court operations. Any updates will be communicated through the court's website as appropriate."

5th District : "The Court has suspended all in-person oral argument." More

6th District : "In cooperation with the orders of the Director of the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health issued March 16, 2020, the building where the Sixth District Court of Appeal is located has closed to the public. Therefore, the court is not able to open the Clerk's Office for regular business. The court is in the process of requesting an emergency order to extend jurisdictional filing deadlines." More

Links to United States District Court Information

Central District of California

Eastern District of California

Northern District of California

Southern District of California

