Bose Presents Sleepbuds II

Bose Sleepbuds II will be available on October 6 th for $249.95 and preorders start today. They aren't active noise cancelling headphones or in-ear headphones with an added feature, and they don't stream music or let you take and make calls — because every last detail was optimized for one thing — better sleep, all night, every night.

"Bose Sleepbuds II use advancements in our proprietary noise masking technology because covering sound — not cancelling it — is a better solution for sleeping," said Steve Romine, head of the Bose Health Division. "You can't duplicate the experience combining earbuds with apps, playing your music louder, or using earplugs and bedside machines — so millions of people are still suffering. We never gave up on helping them, and that's why we're so excited about Sleepbuds II. They 'quiet' more of the low frequencies found in the biggest threats to a peaceful bedroom — like snoring partners, idling engines, and nearby footsteps. And with new relaxation tracks, they help quiet your mind, too."

The User Tested Study

In a first-of-its-kind study, Bose partnered with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the UCHealth CARE Innovation Center to test the impact of Bose sleep technology — which was clinically proven to help people fall asleep faster. The research also found that 100% of participants confirmed Bose noise masking worked against the common disturbances that kept them up or woke them up; 86% said the product helped them fall asleep easier; 76% said it helped them stay asleep; and 80% reported an overall improvement in sleep quality.

New Library of Content — Quiets the Room, Quiets the Mind

For control and updates, the free Bose Sleep App lets you set an alarm, change volume, and now includes three categories of content — all precisely developed, engineered, and mixed to overcome what keeps you up or wakes you up. When that's caused by noise, 14 noise-masking tracks mirror the frequencies of night-time disruptions, hiding them under soothing layers of audio. When it's caused by how you feel, new relaxation options are now available: 15 Naturescapes help calm racing thoughts with walks down a Country Road, Shore Line, Boardwalk, and beyond; 10 Tranquilities help lower stress and tension with tones to Lift, Drift, Dream, and more.

Better — from Noise Masking to Bud, Bluetooth to Battery, Transducer to Tip

Bose Sleepbuds II feature advancements in noise management, acoustics, psychoacoustics, and electronic miniaturization. Each bud is a just a quarter-inch deep — about the same as a pencil's eraser — to dramatically reduce irritating contact when your head is resting on a pillow, even on your side. A new anti-friction coating covers each enclosure to prevent "squeaking" against fabric, and a new etched antenna produces a more reliable phone and tablet connection using low-energy Bluetooth. Inside, a new NiMH (Nickel-metal Hydride) battery powers 10 hours of run time, and a new miniscule circuit board stores up to 10 files from the Sleep App's library. Its noise-masking tracks are matched to a new transducer to "cover and replace" more unwanted sounds than ever before — while a new pressure equalization design and soft silicone tips "block" more from entering your ear. With three sizes included, the tips are different than those made for daytime use. Their materials, shape, and design are all optimized to stay in place for a full night of peaceful, pain-free rest.

New Charging Case, Equally Compatible, IPX4 Rated

Sleepbuds II come with an improved anodized aluminum case that stabilizes each bud while they're stored and charged and provides up to 30 additional hours of battery life. For convenience, they're equally compatible with iOS and Android devices. For durability, they're sweat- and water- resistant with an IPX4 rating.

About Bose Corporation

Bose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term research to develop new technologies with real customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products for the home, in the car, on the go and in public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.

Bose Corporation is privately held. The company's spirit of invention, passion for excellence, and commitment to extraordinary experiences can be found around the world — everywhere Bose does business.

