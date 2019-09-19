Bosideng Debuts At Milan Fashion Week: Chinese Down Jacket Giant, Market Leader for 43 Years, Presents Landmark Show

Bosideng presented its new collection under the theme "Starry Sky, Extreme Cold and Vast Land" during the show at Milan Trienniale Design Museum at 3 p.m., on September 19. Leading names in the audience from the worlds of fashion and entertainment included Hollywood superstar Nicole Kidman, fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni and Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Emanuele Farneti. Supermodel Kendall Jenner opened the Bosideng show in her first runway appearance for a Chinese fashion brand. Through social media, the show was also supported by legendary designer Jean Paul Gaultier and supermodel Luna.

Bosideng's show at Milan Fashion Week was a true gathering of superstars. Also in attendance were Italian artist Ottavio Fabbri, known as the Starmaker for his night sky paintings; Giulia Pirovano, president of Istituto Marangoni; Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana; Sølve Sundsbø, the royal photographer who has been worked for VOGUE, Chanel and other top brands. VOGUE Italia provided in-depth coverage of the Bosideng show.

The Bosideng Milan Fashion Week collection chose "Starry Sky, Extreme Cold and Vast Land" as its theme. This explores the idea of being close to nature, celebrating the crossover of ancient civilization and modern technology. It's about the wonderful vision of humankind integrated with nature. Italian artist Ottavio Fabbri specially created an oil painting titled Starry Sky for Bosideng, which provided inspiration for the design of the collection. The fusion of eastern and western cultures, combined with the technical excellence of Bosideng's down jackets and an inspirational contemporary art concept, created a show to remember.

A specialist in down jackets for 43 years, Bosideng is already a bestselling brand in 72 countries around the globe. Its show at Milan Fashion Week was a landmark moment that highlights the spirit of innovation and rapid development of China's clothing industry. The event promoted the fusion and creative collision of eastern and western fashion cultures. Bosideng intends to lead the way for Chinese brands as they present a new creativity to the world.

