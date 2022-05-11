Bosonic announces appointment of former Bloomberg financial services specialist Ushma Parmar as Institutional Sales Director

Ushma brings over 20 years of financial technology and data services experience to Bosonic. She started her career in Interest Rate and Cross-Currency Swaps at JP Morgan and then moved to Bloomberg LP, enhancing her knowledge and sales experience in various market sectors. She led one of the European Sales teams selling the anonymous DMA trading platform, Bloomberg Tradebook, as well as managed sales teams within Bloomberg's multi-asset Order Management Systems.

More recently, Ushma headed New Business Sales at Symphony Communications. Her extensive background in building and leading regional sales teams complemented by her broad industry and client relationships, gives Ushma the unique ability to accelerate Bosonic's growth strategy and vision for continued success.

Bosonic's Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Nabi said, "We are delighted to welcome Ushma to our growing team. Attracting top talent from the industry with the caliber and proven track-record that she brings will set us in good stead to continue to grow our institutional customer base as we demonstrably scale our business."

Commenting on her appointment, Ushma added, "This is a really exciting time to join Bosonic. The industry is experiencing a huge market demand for infrastructure that eliminates counterparty credit and settlement risk in the Digital Assets market, which is core to our offering. I am looking forward to bringing my extensive experience within the financial technology industry to grow our portfolio of institutional clients."

Ushma holds licenses and certifications with CAIA (Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst) and CISI (Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment) including Derivatives, Principles of Financial Regulation and Securities.

About Bosonic

Founded in 2016, Bosonic is a leading decentralized financial market infrastructure "dFMI" company with offices in San Francisco, New York and London providing best-in-class infrastructure that eliminates counterparty credit and settlement risk in Digital Asset markets. The Bosonic Network™ provides institutional clients with a patented solution that is custodian-agnostic, enables tokenization of assets and collateral, provides liquidity aggregation and DMA to the best Exchanges and Market-Makers, and at the core, runs real-time payment vs payment (PvP) atomic execution and settlement, with cross-margining, cross-custodian net settlement and payments. The Bosonic Network™ is delivering infrastructure that's reshaping the future of Digital Asset markets by eliminating risk and maximizing capital efficiency for hedge funds, family offices, banks, brokers, asset managers and other market participants.

