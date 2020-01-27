BOSS Capital Partners Announces Its in Partnership with Management, Has Completed the Sale of Delerrok

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delerrok's TouchPass platform and its Transit-Management-as-a-Service (TMaaS) platform to deliver a complete set of payment, mobile and real-time information solutions at an affordable price. The TouchPass system, makes electronic fare collection available to all agencies regardless of size or budget. By applying the latest advancements in cloud technology, TouchPass is able to offer all the features enjoyed by the largest agencies today and more – as a service, at a fraction of the cost, and without the headaches of new facilities and staffing. Agencies are charged low fees based on passenger usage for a secure, end-to-end solution that never becomes obsolete.

Greg Shepard, Founder at BOSS Capital Partners, said, "We are proud of Delerrok's performance over the last 3 years. Combined with the BOSS Methodology and Framework, BCP and the team at Delerrok were able to transform a great product early in its maturity to a profitable business serving hundreds of thousands of customers globally. We are excited for the future of Delerrok under their new ownership."

Bob Hamilton, president and chief executive officer of Delerrok, said," Working with BOSS Capital Partners has accelerated Delerrok's maturity at a rapid pace. Having the opportunity to work with a hands-on experienced team to help me realize my dream of growing Delerrok was amazing. With the help of BCP's we are now ready to begin the next chapter of growth."

About BOSS Capital Partners

BOSS Capital Partners is dedicated to investing in technology businesses that need operational expertise and guidance to achieve capital efficient and rewarding outcomes. By utilizing the BOSS - Business Operations Support System, the BCP team assists portfolio companies with tactical challenges they face in product management, engineering, sales, marketing, pricing, legal, and finance. Consistently and efficiently applied, BOSS allows BCP to transform the day to day operations of portfolio companies and significantly increase the quality of potential exit outcomes.

About Delerrok

Delerrok's solution offers a full suite of ticketing options, giving agencies the ability to provide travelers with the benefits of electronic ticketing, while allowing access to deeper insights into agency operations through enhanced and actionable data.

