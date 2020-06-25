Boss Holdings Announces New Shareholder Information Website

KEWANEE, Ill., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boss Holdings, Inc. announced today that it has established a new informational website for its shareholders. The new site is www.bossholdingsinc.com. This change was implemented because the informational website previously associated with the business (bossgloves.com) was transferred to the purchaser of Boss's gloves, boots and rainwear operations in December 2019. The new website now is up and running with pertinent company data accessible under the "Investor and Contact Information" tab. The Company's audited 2019 fiscal year-end financial statements are near completion and will be posted to the new website shortly. Future communications to Boss shareholders primarily will be posted to the informational website.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which are in some cases beyond the control of the company.

