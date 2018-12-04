Boss Revolution Celebrates The Holiday Season

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) announced today that BOSS Revolution, its flagship brand for international prepaid calling, mobile top-up and money transfer services, will offer special promotions on international calling during the holiday season and free photos with Santa Claus at BOSS Revolution retailers around the country.

BOSS Revolution's special holiday promotions make it more affordable than ever to bring family and loved ones living outside the United States closer:

Upon joining BOSS Revolution any weekend in December, new customers will receive $2 of free calling.

of free calling. BOSS Revolution Club members will get an additional 10% bonus when recharging $5 or more (up to $100 ) on December 24 th and 31st. Mobile app customers will also get an extra 10% on those two days.

To help families celebrate the holiday season, select BOSS Revolution retailers will host photo sessions with Santa on Saturday, December 15th or Sunday, December 16th. BOSS Revolution customers can meet Santa and have their free picture taken with him, and then share this moment on their social networks directly from the photo booth using the hashtag #BossSantaDay.

"We are very excited to be part of our customers' Christmas celebrations and to offer families the opportunity to get their picture with Santa," said Jessica Poverene, Vice President of Marketing for BOSS Revolution. "These sessions can be expensive especially when families are saving to buy presents for their children, family and friends. As part of our ongoing support to the community, we are offering these visits and pictures with Santa completely free, so that everyone can have a family picture during this holiday season."

The free photo sessions with Santa will be offered at select BOSS Revolution retailers in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Florida, California, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Texas (Dallas and Houston). Please visit the http://www.promobr.com/ for participating store locations, dates and times.

BOSS Revolution services are available at more than 40,000 retailers, through the BOSS Revolution Calling and BOSS Revolution Money apps (available free on iTunes and Google Play) and through the BOSS Revolution website www.bossrevolution.com. Follow BOSS Revolution on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT IDT:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its flagship Boss Revolution® and net2phone® brands. IDT's wholesale carrier services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net.

