BOSS Revolution Launches BOSS Cares Video Series Through A Partnership With The League Of United Latin American Citizens

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of innovative communications and payment services, today announced the launch of its BOSS Cares Video Series initiative. The initiative is designed to educate immigrants arriving in the United States about issues of high social impact including immigration, human rights and civic engagement. The videos were developed in partnership with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the oldest and largest organization devoted to advancing the lives of Hispanics in the United States.

"The BOSS Cares Video Series reflects our commitment to empower and prepare immigrants and immigrant communities to prosper. We assist first generation Americans both through our BOSS Revolution international long distance calling and money transfer services and by providing useful information and resources," said Jessica Poverene, Vice President of Marketing for BOSS Revolution. "We're thrilled to be working alongside LULAC to help immigrants and immigrant families."

The BOSS Cares Video Series features Sindy Benavides, Chief Executive Officer of LULAC, sharing her expertise in current topics of interest to new immigrants in the U.S. including:

How to Become a Legal Resident or U.S. Citizen: explains how to obtain a green card and/or U.S. citizenship

Know Your Rights: provides information on the rights afforded to immigrants detained by the authorities and options for getting help and assistance.

The two Spanish language videos can be watched through BOSS Revolution's YouTube channel, as well as LULAC's Facebook and Twitter pages.

"We are elated to be partnering with BOSS Revolution in such a worthwhile and important project that includes an education outreach component vital to millions of Latinos, particularly at this time in our country," said Sindy Benavides, Chief Operating Officer for LULAC.

BOSS Revolution has also donated $10,000.00 to LULAC's efforts to help support immigrant communities.

BOSS Revolution services are available at more than 40,000 retailers across the United States, through the BOSS Revolution Calling and BOSS Revolution Money apps (available free on iTunes and Google Play) and through the BOSS Revolution website https://www.bossrevolution.com/en-us/. Follow BOSS Revolution on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its flagship BOSS Revolution® and net2phone® brands. IDT's wholesale Carrier Services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net.

About the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC):

The League of United Latin American Citizens is the largest and oldest Hispanic organization in the United States. LULAC advances the economic condition, educational attainment, political influence, housing, health and civil rights of Hispanic Americans through community-based programs operating at more than 1,000 LULAC councils nationwide. For more information, visit https://lulac.org/.

