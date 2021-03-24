Boss Truck Shops Now Offering Continental Tires at all Locations

"Continental is celebrating its 150-year anniversary this year," said Tom Fanning, Continental's head of U.S. Market for truck tires. "Partnering with long-standing industry players such as Boss Truck Shops makes perfect sense for us."

"We are proud to add the Continental brand to our 47 locations across the U.S.," said Jim Reed, vice-president of Boss Truck Shops. "Providing this great tire brand and its TrukFix roadside assistance program gives fleets, drivers, and owner/operators even more assurance that Boss Truck Shops is always ready to keep them moving on the road."

Boss Truck Shop, with more than 70 years of service to the trucking industry, is one of America's largest service-center chains, reaching across the country along major transportation routes. Every Boss Truck Shop location gladly services any-size fleet as well as owner/operators.

For a complete list of all Boss Shop locations, services, and hours, visit www.bosstruckshops.com.

About Boss Shop, Inc.

Boss Shop, Inc., headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska, began as one of the state's first truck stops in 1948, serving the growing trucking and transportation industry. From those beginnings, Boss Truck Shop has grown to 47 locations in 23 states across the country, continuing the tradition started more than 70 years ago of servicing the over-the-road trucking industry's repair, tire and roadside assistance needs for fleets and owner/operators alike. Family owned and operated for four generations, Boss Truck Shop continues to grow as an industry leader. Learn more at www.bosstruckshops.com, and follow us on Facebook.

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation. Continental Tires has 24 production and development locations worldwide, and is one of the leading tire manufacturers, in addition to developing pioneering technologies to make commercial transport safer, more efficient, and more connected.

SOURCE Boss Truck Shop, Inc.

