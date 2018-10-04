Bossip To Premiere Original Limited Series 'Charli Knows Best' Featuring Hip Hop Trailblazer Charli Baltimore

'Charli Knows Best' takes viewer on an intimate journey with the rapper turned momager as she revisits several old acquaintances and explores new methods to solidify her place in hip-hop royalty and bring her daughters closer to the throne. The original series is executive produced by Phoenixx Digital Studios, the noted production team known for developing the viral series "King of South Beach" highlighting rapper Akinyele as he opened the first black-owned strip club in South Beach Miami.

"Bossip has a long history of featuring and creating compelling content that captures the attention of the culture. We are excited to continue that tradition by presenting 'Charli Knows Best' as a limited series granting our audience a glimpse into the next chapter of one of hip hop's iconic female emcees," said Detavio Samuels, President of Bossip.com's parent company iONE Digital.

'Charli Knows Best' episodes will be released together on October 2nd, 2018 in binge format on Bossip.com with exclusive clips and behind the scenes footage to be released throughout October. To view the series trailer, click here.

Bossip.com is the premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware-and completely unique. Bossip draws a loyal following of young and influential trend setters who are up to date with what's hot in society. Bossip was voted as the Best Hip-Hop Blog in 2008 by VH1 Hip-Hop Honors, one of Yahoo! Top Ten Blogger's Roll 2009, and other mentions include nomination for "Best Online Hip Hop Site" for the 2011 BET Hip Hop Awards, recognition in the New York Daily News, Time Magazine, Newsweek, Entertainment Weekly, LA Times, New York Times, Boston Globe, USA Today, Washington Post, VH1, TMZ, CNN and more.

Bossip is a part of iONE Digital (previously known as Interactive One), the dominant digital media platform for brands to reach Urban Enthusiasts. A division of Urban One, Inc., iONE Digital reaches 25MM+ monthly digital consumers across a network of online destinations inclusive of our core brands - CASSIUS (Millennial Lifestyle & Culture), GlobalGrind (Millennial Pop Culture), HelloBeautiful (Women's Lifestyle), NewsOne (News/Affluent), Bossip (Celebrity News & Gossip), MadameNoire (Women's Lifestyle), HipHopWired (Hip Hop Culture) - as well as other Urban One owned and operated properties and affiliates.

Phoenixx Digital Studios was established in 2016 by Roberto "RUSH" Evans, Roc Nation's Lenny Santiago and partners, Terence Greene, Phoenix Financial Services and D-Squared. Collectively, the group has one vision—create a broad platform of stories that resonate with the hip-hop lifestyle and affectionally spotlight the culture that influences what is considered mainstream – Content For The Culture.

The heavy hitting production team is noted for "King of South Beach" highlighting rapper Akinyele, opening the first black-owned strip club in South Beach Miami. In addition to "King of South Beach" and their latest culture content contribution "Charli Knows Best," Phoenixx is also responsible for the series, "Bottle Elite," a reality show focused on popular New York gentleman's club, Starlets. "Bottle Elite" invites viewers into the world of famed Starlets bottle girls, including the fast money, luxury gifts from rappers and ballers and the occasional scandalous headline. For more information on Phoenixx Digital Studios visit www.phoenixx.tv.

