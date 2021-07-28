BossmakeHer and Uber Partner to Support Women Leaders

Our partnership with BossmakeHer will allow us to further cultivate our network of female leadership Tweet this

"Senior-level women are frustrated with job boards, and agencies are more focused on placements than diversity. We tap into the passive network of senior-level women and make confidential introductions to executives in their industries of interest. BossmakeHer gives women a competitive advantage they won't find anywhere else," says BossmakeHer founder Tracy Saunders, who launched the company after leaving her 20-year career as a technical and executive recruiter for leading Silicon Valley companies.

As an organization committed to supporting women's advancement, Uber takes its responsibility to support women employees' career progression seriously. Women at Uber seeks to connect, empower, and support the advancement of women at Uber through community-building among women and allies, providing access to leadership and mentorship, formal professional development training, peer mentoring, and more. The Uber-BossmakeHer partnership is a natural extension of Uber's commitment to women's careers as the organization continues to focus on improving gender and racial diversity in the organization's tech leadership.

"Over the past years, Uber has made a lot of progress in increasing the diversity of our leadership team. In fact, between 2019 and 2020 Uber's global population of women in leadership grew 15.1%. Our partnership with BossmakeHer will allow us to further cultivate our network of female leadership and to support our ambitious goals," says Eve Lewis, Global Diversity Recruiting Director.

