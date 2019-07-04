Bostik, Official Supplier of the Tour de France, Develops a New Generation of Technical Solution for Cycle Racers

Vital for the identification work carried out by the commissioners, the bibs needed significant technical improvements to adapt to the jersey mesh in order to be lighter, more flexible and more elastic. Usually attached with safety pins, Bostik and A.S.O have been thinking about the development of a new generation of adhesive to apply on these materials in order to limit irritation on the skins, perspiration and to better support the movements of cyclists in the effort.

Initiated in 2016 by Bostik Smart Technology Center's researchers in Venette (France), Bostik has developed a hot melt adhesive solution (or hot melt glue) sprayed on the back of the bibs.

Its formulation, based on industrial technologies and with an accurate dosing of 60 grams, has been tested in its laboratories to assess its adhesion rate and flexibility in extreme conditions (wind and rain resistance, perspiration ...). Solvent-free formulated and made up with 10% of bio-sourced materials derived from pine resin, the company is also committed to act as a responsible industrial company, in compliance with Arkema group's commitments.

The result is an amazing simplicity: adhesive bibs that are easy to apply on the jerseys by pressing strongly and slowly on the palm of the hand. They provide both more comfort and lightness for optimal performance while being able to be removed without damaging the shirt and without leaving marks.

"At a time when the 100th anniversary of the Yellow Jersey will be celebrated this year, we are proud to continue to improve the technical equipment of the cyclists thanks to our know-how and our innovations in this field," says Vincent Legros, Chairman and CEO of Bostik. 6,688 bibs will be distributed to 176 cyclists throughout the competition.

