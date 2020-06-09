Boston Architectural College Awarded Cummings Foundation Grant

BOSTON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Architectural College (BAC) is thrilled to announce it is one of 130 local Massachusetts nonprofits to receive grants of $100,000 to $500,00 each through Cummings Foundation's $20 Million Grant Program. The BAC community is honored to have been chosen out of the 738 total applicants during a competitive review process.

The Cummings $20 Million Grant Program supports Massachusetts nonprofits that are based in and primarily serve Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties. Through this place-based initiative, Cummings Foundation aims to give back in the area where it owns commercial buildings, all of which are managed, at no cost to the Foundation, by its affiliate, Cummings Properties.

"We have been impressed, but not surprised, by the myriad ways in which these 130 grant winners are serving their communities, despite the challenges presented by COVID-19," said Joel Swets, Cummings Foundation executive director, "Their ability to adapt and work with their constituents in new and meaningful ways has an enormous impact in the communities where our colleagues and leasing clients live and work."

Each year, 100 organizations receive awards of $100,000, and 30 nonprofits have their awards elevated to 10-year grants valued between $200,000 and $500,000 each. The BAC will use its grant funding to strengthen and expand its commitment to service-learning, civic engagement, and social impact through project-based experiences in collaboration with knowledge experts, professional partners, and our local communities.

The BAC's Beth Lundell Garver, director of applied learning and the project manager for the grant application shares, "We couldn't be more thrilled to work together on this! What an incredible team. Thank you for helping the BAC develop a novel platform for preparing larger audiences to become active citizen-practitioners through embedded civic engagement. With your long-term support, we aspire to build broadly recognized credibility for design as a ready force for positive change."

The BAC provides excellence in design education emerging from practice and accessible to diverse communities and is the recognized leader in the education of design professionals, connecting theory and practice and engaging educators, practitioners, allied professions, and the public.

Founded over 130 years ago, with students representing over 35 countries, the BAC offers on-site and online bachelors and graduate degrees in architecture, interior architecture, landscape architecture, design studies as well as continuing education courses and certificates. Throughout its history, the College has upheld the importance of inclusive admission, diversity, innovation, dedicated faculty, and the intrinsic value of both academic and experiential education.

