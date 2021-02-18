Boston Architectural College Celebrates Largest Gift In Its History

"For Tony, the BAC served as a catalyst for a long, rewarding career in a field he loved." Tweet this

"Our new strategic plan aims to expand the BAC's reach to serve people in Boston and around the world through exceptional onsite and online learning experiences," said President Mahesh Daas. "The Tony Magliozzi and Judy Nitsch bequest, in addition to Judy's magnanimous and pace-setting annual contributions, provides the essential lift-off for our new vision, while strengthening our core mission."

Growing up in Somerville and Arlington, Tony worked on construction projects with his father, a stonemason, and uncle, a homebuilder, during high school. Following graduation, he chose to enlist in the Coast Guard, launching a distinguished military career. After leaving the military, he enrolled in the BAC, which was known for its educational model of learning in academic and practice settings simultaneously. For Tony, the BAC served as a catalyst for a long, rewarding career in a field he loved.

"Tony was a quintessential BAC student," Judy said. "He didn't enroll right out of high school. Instead, he joined as an older student with real-world experience—attending school at night and working during the day."

Since Tony's passing in 2012, Judy has continued his legacy and passion through loyal support of the BAC—including serving as a trustee since the fall of 2016. As we enter 2021, she is excited to partner with the College in its new strategic plan, which aims to drive excellence in practice-driven design education that is accessible to diverse communities.

"The BAC is a critical academic institution because it provides access to education for people like Tony," Judy said. "He was the son of an immigrant, who didn't go right to college. His parents couldn't afford to pay for it—he worked his way through and had a fabulous career. The BAC creates opportunities for a diverse range of students, many of whom may not otherwise be able to make an architectural career a reality."

As she continues to invest in the BAC on behalf of her late husband, Judy is passionate about encouraging alumni and other leaders in the architecture community to get involved as well. She added, "Supporting the BAC is the best time and money you can spend. You are truly paying it forward for the future generation."

Read the full article.

The Boston Architectural College is a recognized institution with a diverse student population representing 35 countries. Providing excellence in practice-integrated design education, the BAC was Ranked #1 for Best Graduate School for Earning Potential and #4 for Best Architecture School Offering Bachelor's Degrees in the U.S. in 2020 by GradReports. The BAC offers bachelor and graduate degrees in architecture, interior architecture, landscape architecture, design studies as well as offering continuing education certificates and courses. In 2005, the BAC became the first institution in the U.S. to offer an accredited online degree in architecture. The BAC upholds the importance of inclusive admission, diversity, innovation, dedicated faculty, and the intrinsic value of both academic and experiential education.

SOURCE Boston Architectural College

Related Links

https://the-bac.edu

