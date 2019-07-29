Boston-Area Based WellPet Taps Clark Reinhard as the Company's Chief Marketing Officer

TEWKSBURY, Mass., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellPet, LLC, the number-one independent, family-owned natural pet food company, announced that Clark Reinhard has been hired as Chief Marketing Officer. As the company's CMO, Reinhard will be responsible for accelerating global growth across the WellPet family of brands with a focus on fueling new and emerging categories, like dental health and raw-infused nutrition.

Clark Reinhard steps into role as Chief Marketing Officer of WellPet to help the company reach more pet parents globally.

Reinhard most recently worked at Ocean Spray, as Vice President, where he led the strategy for growth, marketing and product innovation. Prior to his time at Ocean Spray, Reinhard spent nearly two decades at Procter & Gamble working as a marketing director across a portfolio of CPG brands in the home and personal health categories. His expertise will be a tremendous asset at WellPet as more pet parents make decisions for their pet's health and wellness based on their own food and lifestyle choices.

"It's no secret that the pet care industry is booming, and at WellPet, we feel that the people behind our brands and their passion for pets have played a pivotal role in that," said Camelle Kent, CEO of WellPet. "We've strategically invested in brands that are shaping the pet nutrition category and are putting team members in place uniquely experienced to help them flourish. There's no doubt in my mind Clark will do just that for all of our brands at WellPet, and he'll be an extraordinary leader for our marketing team to learn from."

With a proven track record of business growth, Reinhard will oversee all brand management, marketing, advertising, and public relations efforts across the Wellness®, WHIMZEES®, Old Mother Hubbard®, Holistic Select®, Eagle Pack® and Sojos® brands.

"I've had the pleasure of working on brands across the human health and nutrition categories for decades, and now I have an opportunity to blend the best of both worlds by applying that experience to the natural pet nutrition and treat categories," said Reinhard. "WellPet's brands are already established leaders in the natural pet space, and I look forward to helping new pet parents across the world to better get to know our brands, one recipe at a time."

Reinhard lives in Braintree, Mass. with his wife and three children and will operate out of the company's headquarters in Tewksbury, Mass. Originally from Cleveland, he traded in one sports city for another, but remains a loyal fan of his hometown teams.

To learn more about the WellPet team and its family of brands, visit www.wellpet.com .

About WellPet, LLC:

WellPet, the number-one, independent, family-owned natural pet food company is home to premium pet food brands Wellness®, WHIMZEES®, Old Mother Hubbard®, Holistic Select®, Eagle Pack® and Sojos®. For more than 100 years, WellPet has delivered on the promise of doing whatever it takes to make the healthiest natural products for the pets that depend on us. Today, our team of animal lovers, nutritionists and vets are committed to carrying forth our strong heritage, continuing to find new ways to bring innovation, nutritional excellence and product quality to our family of natural brands, always putting pet health first. This includes pets in need. Through the Wellness® Foundation, we support organizations across the country who are as committed as we are to ensuring every pet on the planet is born, bred and raised with love. For more information, visit www.wellpet.com and www.wellnessfoundation.org.

SOURCE WellPet, LLC

Related Links

http://www.wellpet.com

