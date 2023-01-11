BOSTON-BASED GRILLO'S PICKLES ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER, FAN VOTED NEW FLAVOR CAMPAIGN

"We have the best fans out there so we're excited to roll out our first fan voted flavor campaign. Some of these flavors we used to make over a decade ago so it's fun to revisit them and see what our fans think" says Eddie Andre, Head of Brand Experience at Grillo's Pickles. "It's definitely going to be a close call between which flavor wins but we're excited to see what Grillo's fans choose as their favorite to add to their fridge."

The winner of the flavor campaign will hit retail shelves in Spring 2023 and will be sold alongside Grillo's selection of chips , wholes and spears and Pickle de Gallo . Make sure to cast your vote so can you see your top pick officially become part of their product roster! For more information, please visit www.Grillospickles.com .

About Grillo's Pickles

For people who want freshness, Grillo's is the pickle company that is changing the game. That's because Grillo's uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you've been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold. So you get an incredible crunch and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It's fresh. Grillo's offers mouthwatering bites nationwide for sweet, spicy and sour flavor seekers, with their selection of chips, wholes and spears and Pickle de Gallo.

