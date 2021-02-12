Boston Business Journal Names Eliassen Group a Middle Market Leader and Dave MacKeen the Citizens Middle Market Executive of the Year

READING, Mass., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, LLC ("Eliassen Group"), a leading strategic consulting and talent solutions firm, has been named one of Boston Business Journal's Middle Market Leaders, a ranking of the 50 highest-growth companies in Massachusetts. Additionally, Eliassen Group CEO Dave MacKeen has been recognized for his leadership and company growth as the Citizens Middle Market Executive of the Year.

The list of Middle Market Leaders is compiled through BBJ research and includes both private and public companies across all industries, from life sciences and technology to construction, professional services, and more. To qualify, companies must report annual revenue between $25 million and $1 billion for 2017, 2018, and 2019. The BBJ ranking of firms uses a weighted final score that incorporates three-year growth and a company's total revenue.

It was Eliassen Group's continued success under Dave's leadership, particularly during the pandemic, that set him apart when the BBJ considered prospective candidates for the Citizens Middle Market Executive of the Year. This success includes Eliassen's acquisition of two staffing and consulting firms in 2020, resulting in the firm's geographical expansion into the St. Louis and Silicon Valley markets. Even in the midst of continued growth and the unforeseen circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dave's commitment to Eliassen's culture endures.

"It's an honor to be recognized for Eliassen's growth in the industry and impact on the Greater Boston community," said Dave MacKeen, CEO of Eliassen Group. "We've been in business for over 30 years. While we continue to grow, we remain committed to the values and the purpose on which we were founded: to positively impact the lives of our employees, clients, consultants, and the communities in which we operate. I'm humbled by my personal recognition as the Citizens Middle Market Executive of the Year. This award is a direct reflection of the resiliency of Eliassen community, who remain true to the heart of our business, especially during the unprecedented times brought on by the pandemic. This is where our true success lies."

"We are happy to celebrate fast-growing, innovative companies in the middle-market sector," said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. "These companies make a tremendous impact on our local business community and have reported impressive growth in recent years. We all look forward to honoring these 50 companies virtually in February."

About Eliassen Group

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in technology consulting, Agile consulting, creative services, managed services, life sciences, and government services enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, MA, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence and deep networks, as well as national reach. For more information, visit http://www.eliassen.com.

About the Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 44 markets owned by American City Business Journals. For marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Business Journal today. For more information, visit https://advertise.bizjournals.com.

Contact

Sandra G. Callahan

VP of Marketing

Eliassen Group

781 205 8148

SOURCE Eliassen Group

Related Links

http://www.eliassen.com

