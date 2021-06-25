Boston Business Journal names SimpliSafe a 2021 Best Places to Work company

BOSTON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Business Journal has named SimpliSafe®, creator of award-winning home security solutions, to its 2021 Best Places to Work list — the BBJ's exclusive ranking of the Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments for their people.

The 80 companies honored in 2021 range in size and industry, with winners from the technology sector, retail industry, health care space, commercial real estate and more.

Among the "Extra-Large Companies" honored, SimpliSafe was the only consumer technology company represented. The recognition comes on the heels of a recent round of funding , which will in part be used to scale the organization's engineering team.

"We have experienced tremendous growth, and it is encouraging to see not only a positive response from our customer base, but also from our employees, who help make our mission of every home secure a reality each day," said Ai-Li Lim, Chief People Officer at SimpliSafe. "We're able to provide a unique and differentiated opportunity, giving SimpliSafers the chance to work for a customer-obsessed company that intersects hardware, software and firmware. We are thrilled to be recognized by both the Boston Business Journal and our employees, and we are eager to continue to build upon our no-ego, unified team culture where people are proud to work."

The 165 businesses that met criteria for office location and size participated in employee-engagement surveys distributed by Business Journal partner Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation and benefits.

Based on the results of those surveys, businesses were assigned a score out of 100 percent and ranked by Quantum. The top-rated companies are listed in five size categories — extra small (20 to 49 employees), small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 employees), large (250 to 999 employees) and extra-large (1,000 employees and up).

"In a year that has brought incredible challenges for everyone both personally and in business, it is a true testament to great organizations to be named a Best Place to Work," said BBJ's Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones. "We congratulate all of our honorees and look forward to learning from them on how to create and sustain outstanding workplaces."

To learn more about career opportunities at SimpliSafe, please visit https://careers.simplisafe.com/ .

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by a number of highly-esteemed publications, and was named " Best Home Security Systems of 2021 " by U.S. News & World Report.

