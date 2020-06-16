Boston Children's Hospital ranked #1 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for seventh year in a row

BOSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Hospital is the number one pediatric hospital in the nation for the seventh year in a row according to U.S. News & World Report's 2020-21 Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll.

"We are honored to once again be named the nation's top pediatric hospital," said Boston Children's CEO Sandra L. Fenwick. "We are proud to serve a broad and diverse patient population that often comes to us for answers they can't find anywhere else. This top ranking is a credit and a tribute to our extraordinary and deeply committed clinicians, researchers and so many others who dedicate every day to improving and advancing the health and well-being of all children."

In addition to being ranked number one overall, Boston Children's ranked first in Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Pulmonology and Urology; second in Cancer, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, and Orthopedics; fourth in Cardiology & Heart Surgery and sixth in Neonatology.

"This honor is not something we ever take for granted," said Boston Children's President and Chief Operating Officer Kevin B. Churchwell, MD. "It comes from having the best team in the nation. The kind of team where everyone, in every role, is committed to doing the absolute best for every patient every day."

U.S. News introduced the Best Children's Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available in consultation with their doctors and other medical professionals. The rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals.

The 14th annual rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties. Hospitals received points for being ranked in a specialty, and higher-ranking hospitals receive more points. The Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll recognizes the 10 hospitals that received the most points overall.

