Boston Children's Hospital ranked #1 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for sixth year in a row

BOSTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Hospital is the number one pediatric hospital in the nation for the sixth year in a row according to U.S. News & World Report's 2019-20 Best Children's Hospitals rankings.

"We are deeply honored to have again earned the distinction of being the nation's top-ranked children's hospital," says Boston Children's CEO Sandra L. Fenwick. "It's a tribute to the doctors, nurses, researchers and so many other staff whose exceptional work every day is improving the health and well-being of children from around the world and around the corner. Congratulations to the entire Boston Children's team."

"For our extraordinary team, this ranking is a badge of honor for the limitless dedication, imagination and compassion they bring to everything they do," says President and COO, Kevin B. Churchwell, MD. "It's their unyielding commitment to finding answers to the toughest questions for patients and families that continues to make Boston Children's the best pediatric hospital in the country."

The 13th annual rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties. U.S. News and World Report introduced the Best Children's Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available in consultation with their doctors and other medical professionals. The rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals.

Boston Children's ranked first in Cancer, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Nephrology, Orthopedics and Urology; second in Diabetes & Endocrinology and Neonatology; third in Pulmonology; fourth in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery ; and fifth in Cardiology & Heart Surgery .

The U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.

About Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital is ranked the #1 children's hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, more than 3,000 scientists, including 8 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 18 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children's research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. For more, visit our Discoveries blog and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.

