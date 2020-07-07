Boston Children's Hospital to Host Online Rocket League Gaming Tournament

BOSTON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Hospital is working with Boston Rocket League and Extra Life to host a Rocket League gaming tournament on July 11 and 12. The tournament will bring together players of the vehicular soccer video game, Rocket League, from all over New England and at every skill level. Participants will play for a chance to win some great prizes while raising funds to support patient care and lifesaving research at Boston Children's, the nation's top pediatric hospital where more childhood diseases have been cured than at any other hospital.

Teams will consist of three players each and matches will run in a three-vs-three format. The matches will be live streamed as well, with commentators discussing the play-by-play action across each battle. The top three teams will receive prize packages, featuring Microsoft Xbox branded items and gift cards. To participate, gamers will need to register at the following link: https://smash.gg/tournament/boston-children-s-hospital-charity-rocket-league-tournament

Money raised through the event will benefit many areas of Boston Children's Hospital, through its Every Child Fund. This fund fuels promising research and vital family services not covered by insurance. Every penny raised goes directly to helping kids.

"As the top pediatric hospital in the country, we have a big responsibility to those who come here looking for answers. For many families, some who travel here from all over the world, Boston Children's Hopsital is their last bastion of hope," said Michael Bornhorst, AVP of Corporate Development Special Events, Boston Children's Hospital Trust. "Fun events like the Rocket League Tournament, bring our community together, and raise awareness around the important work we are doing while raising funds that support our patients and families."

About Boston Children's Hospital

For the seventh year in a row, Boston Children's Hospital has been ranked the #1 children's hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world's largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, 3,000 researchers and scientific staff, including 9 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 21 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children's research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children's is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. For more, visit our Discoveries blog and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE Boston Children's Hospital

Related Links

http://www.childrenshospital.org

