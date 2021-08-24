Boston Consulting Group Announces Sharon Marcil as North America Regional Chair

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, has announced Sharon Marcil will be the next North America Regional Chair, effective October 1, 2021. Marcil has worked at BCG for over 25 years in a variety of roles. Most recently she was the Head of Global Marketing and the Global Client Team, and is a member of the firm's Executive and Operating Committees. For over ten years, Marcil was a leader in BCG's consumer practice, and is currently the Chief Client Officer for the US Federal Government.

"I've always been inspired by Sharon's leadership style. She is both client- and people-centric, thoughtful, direct, pragmatic, and collaborative. Sharon cares deeply about our people: she mentors, builds, and empowers talent at all levels of the organization," said CEO-elect Christoph Schweizer, who takes office October 1, 2021. "I'm incredibly confident in Sharon's ability to lead the North America region forward, particularly as we emerge from the pandemic. I also want to thank Joe for the incredible impact he has had on our business and our people. His empathy, drive, and commitment to BCG's values and purpose have truly transformed the region."

Marcil has deep expertise across the consumer and public sectors, and an impressive track record leading successful business transformations for BCG clients. Under Marcil's leadership of the [email protected] affinity group, BCG closed the retention gap between male and female consulting staff; and made comprehensive progress in recruiting, retaining, and elevating women to leadership positions.

"I am thrilled with the opportunity to lead BCG in North America as the firm helps clients navigate this unprecedented time and continues to provide unmatched opportunities for our greatest asset, our people," said Marcil. "Our focus will be to build on BCG's position of strength to deliver the greatest amount of impact to our clients and communities."

Marcil replaces current North America Regional Chair, Joe Davis, and will oversee BCG's operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. During Davis' tenure, beginning in 2016, the region saw very significant growth in revenue and people. He led BCG in significantly growing its industry coverage, offerings, and capabilities—investing aggressively to expand BCG's ability to serve its clients and people. Davis has been instrumental in advancing BCG's critical Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion agenda; and last year led BCG to become one of the first consulting firms to self-publish statistics related to racial and gender representation across titles and business functions.

