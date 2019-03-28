Boston Consulting Group Revenues Reach $7.5 Billion

BOSTON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, announced today global sales of $7.5 billion for 2018, with underlying revenue growth reaching 19% at constant exchange rates.

The company's worldwide workforce also increased to 18,500 employees, from 16,000 in 2017.

President and CEO Rich Lesser noted that 2018 was the fifth consecutive year of double-digit growth for the firm. "The capabilities of our talented and diverse workforce, and our investment in innovation and cutting-edge solutions for our clients are at the root of our consistently strong performance," Lesser said. "At our core, we remain focused on the quality of our work, our long-term client relationships, and our commitment to driving large-scale positive change consistent with our values and purpose."

He added that growth had been strong across all regions, and in both industry and functional practice areas. Digital offerings, as well as analytics and data science advisory to clients, which doubled in size, played a key role and will continue to be a priority for the firm. Overall, roughly one-third of BCG's revenues across regions and practice areas now has a substantial digital component.

"As we look towards the next decade, and what it will take for companies to win in the 2020s, we are deeply committed to ensuring that our clients are well-equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities of a fast-changing world," said Lesser.

For more information, please contact Eric Gregoire at +1 617 850 3783 or gregoire.eric@bcg.com.

